$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $116,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $727,881. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 164.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $126.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

