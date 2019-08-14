$107.01 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) will announce sales of $107.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.43 million. 8X8 posted sales of $85.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $437.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.70 million to $439.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $533.04 million, with estimates ranging from $507.90 million to $556.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,832. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $98,868.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

