$132.73 Million in Sales Expected for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will post $132.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.87 million and the highest is $133.58 million. Mack Cali Realty posted sales of $132.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full-year sales of $529.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.33 million to $535.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $540.65 million, with estimates ranging from $533.37 million to $547.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mack Cali Realty.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.61 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 49.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

In related news, Director Alan R. Batkin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth $22,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 79,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack Cali Realty stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 302,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.02. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24.

Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

