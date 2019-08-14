$143.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report sales of $143.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $86.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $602.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.80 million to $647.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $698.77 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $775.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 300,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,805. Cohu has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $537.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohu by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 102,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 546.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

