1,800 Shares in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Voit & Company LLC

Voit & Company LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in ASML by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $10.18 on Wednesday, hitting $209.02. 38,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.67. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $234.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ABN Amro assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

