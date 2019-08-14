20,205 Shares in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

BPT traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 2,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,616. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

