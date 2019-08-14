2,068 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,700. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.20. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $113.27.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

