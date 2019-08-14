$275.84 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to announce sales of $275.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.23 million to $283.66 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $278.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.03.

REG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $79,000.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,362.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,612,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,799,000 after purchasing an additional 57,663 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Regency Centers by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Regency Centers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.