$33.77 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post sales of $33.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $40.37 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $112.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.01 million to $134.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $169.76 million, with estimates ranging from $107.78 million to $229.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

CPRX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,762,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,383,498.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.