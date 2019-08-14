$33.77 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post sales of $33.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $40.37 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $112.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.01 million to $134.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $169.76 million, with estimates ranging from $107.78 million to $229.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

CPRX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,762,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,383,498.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.