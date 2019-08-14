$331.98 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will announce $331.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.19 million and the lowest is $324.05 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $351.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price target on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.7% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 302,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,630. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

