3,480 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000.

VYMI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $64.01.

