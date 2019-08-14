43,510 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,000. Stryker accounts for about 0.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,678 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

NYSE:SYK traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,368. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.04. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

