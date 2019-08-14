$487.05 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $487.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $467.10 million and the highest is $506.99 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted sales of $402.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,122. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

