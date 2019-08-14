4,895 Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Bought by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,124,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,559,000. Chemical Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,149,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

CTVA stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 70,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,919,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

