$55.00 Million in Sales Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will post sales of $55.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.49 million to $55.90 million. InVitae reported sales of $37.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $220.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.80 million to $222.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $345.90 million, with estimates ranging from $314.30 million to $401.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InVitae.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 83.69%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price objective on shares of InVitae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price objective on shares of InVitae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $124,756.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randal W. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $24.18. 81,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,621. InVitae has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.53.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InVitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.