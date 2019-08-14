6,121 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,166,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,792,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $84.88. 2,665,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,840,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.