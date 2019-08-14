$74.11 Million in Sales Expected for S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) to report sales of $74.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.74 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. S & T Bancorp posted sales of $71.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $297.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $302.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $352.88 million, with estimates ranging from $348.30 million to $361.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S & T Bancorp.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 43,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,087. S & T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Todd D. Brice acquired 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $75,963.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 91,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,611.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $65,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S & T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S & T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.