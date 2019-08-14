$774.60 Million in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post sales of $774.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $792.80 million and the lowest is $757.00 million. M.D.C. reported sales of $785.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on M.D.C. from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.74. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 25,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $914,846.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $222,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,785 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,547,000 after purchasing an additional 539,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,320,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,329,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 135,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

