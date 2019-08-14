783,614 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 783,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,685,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,119. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.