7,908 Shares in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEARCA PZT opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $25.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

