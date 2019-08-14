$8.62 Million in Sales Expected for Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce $8.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.01 million. Merus reported sales of $7.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $34.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.54 million to $36.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $31.92 million to $81.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.22. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

MRUS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $375.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Merus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth about $468,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

