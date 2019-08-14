Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAN stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $77,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,246. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James set a $72.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

