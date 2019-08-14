ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 658,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ABB were worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of ABB by 1,878.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,324,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ABB by 235.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,707,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 393,695 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,914,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

