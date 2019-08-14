Abulaba Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Abulaba has a market cap of $745.00 and approximately $2,661.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abulaba has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Abulaba token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00270941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.01406126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00023168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00096293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital.

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

