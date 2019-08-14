Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.04. Acacia Diversified shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 103,950 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Pertile purchased 6,452,725 shares of Acacia Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.04 per share, with a total value of $258,109.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements.

