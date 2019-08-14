Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a $30.00 price objective on Acadia Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of AKR traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.56. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $833,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

