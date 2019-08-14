Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.05, approximately 2,804,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 982,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

