ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Shares Up 1.7%

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, 1,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 29,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCYY. Barclays raised shares of ACCOR S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69.

ACCOR S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

