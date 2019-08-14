Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,461 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,741,000 after buying an additional 626,387 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 355,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,999 shares of company stock worth $914,079. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.