Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 117.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Acuity Brands worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 49.7% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 22.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $173.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.