Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.87.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ADMP opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.32% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.