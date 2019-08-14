Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,541 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

ADBE traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.87. 9,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.22. The company has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,264 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

