adToken (ADT) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, adToken has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. adToken has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $48,774.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00268098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.01400968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000464 BTC.

adToken Token Profile

adToken’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 tokens. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com.

Buying and Selling adToken

adToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.