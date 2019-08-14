Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.54.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,614,900.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 709,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,092,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,373.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,878,524 shares of company stock worth $60,911,813. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

