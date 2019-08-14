AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 597,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
In other news, Director Daniel F. Sansone purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $109,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,225.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,492.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 54.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 79.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ASIX opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.90.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $345.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASIX. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
