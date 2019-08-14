AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Posts Earnings Results

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. AeroGrow International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.19%.

Shares of AeroGrow International stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 2,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42. AeroGrow International has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroGrow International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About AeroGrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

