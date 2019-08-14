Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $76.56

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.56 and last traded at $77.01, with a volume of 938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $5,012,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

