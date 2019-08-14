African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.38

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 130799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.19.

About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

