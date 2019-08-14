AidCoin (AID) Hits Market Cap of $496,667.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Upbit. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $496,667.00 and approximately $16,856.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00268973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.01380028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00093303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000469 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.