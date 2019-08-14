Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) PT Set at $5.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ:AKRX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.64. 1,621,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09. Akorn has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $334.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Akorn will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akorn news, Director Steven J. Meyer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan D. Weinstein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $297,500. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akorn by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,548,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter valued at $4,789,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akorn by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Akorn by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,886,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 955,906 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akorn by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 394,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

