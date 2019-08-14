Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$9.75 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.11.

TSE:AGI traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 545,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,698. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.61. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.88 and a 12-month high of C$10.12.

In other news, Senior Officer James Porter sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.91, for a total transaction of C$134,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$965,997.07. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 35,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$347,921.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,069 shares in the company, valued at C$660,629.65.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

