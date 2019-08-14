AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get AlarmCom alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALRM. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on AlarmCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jean-Paul Martin sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $55,606.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,611.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $74,134.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,304 shares of company stock valued at $192,544. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,012,000 after buying an additional 165,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AlarmCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlarmCom (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.