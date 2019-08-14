Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,113.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $527,160.00 and approximately $12,113.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00270813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.01297666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00094734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

