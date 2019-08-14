Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Alector has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Get Alector alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $11,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.