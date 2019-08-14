Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lifted by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 16.9% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,890,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,640,510. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TH Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.48.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

