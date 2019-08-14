Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,609,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

