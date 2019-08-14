Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $663.54 Million

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to post sales of $663.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $656.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $673.40 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $692.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,609,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Allison Transmission by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 37,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.55%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

