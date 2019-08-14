Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

NYSE:ALL traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $101.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.20. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $109.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $3,628,850.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock worth $13,071,947 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,468,000 after purchasing an additional 391,869 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Allstate by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

