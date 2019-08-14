Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $22.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,174.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,103. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,154.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

