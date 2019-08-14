Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AWP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,334. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

